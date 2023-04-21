Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Stupnik, Croatia

Plot of land in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
4 299 m²
€ 645,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND FOR INDUSTRIAL PURPOSE, 4,299m2, BREZOVICA NEAR THE LUČKO-JUG EXITTh…
Plot of land in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
4 620 m²
€ 600,000
LAND FOR SALE, Gornjostupnička, Lučko, Sveta Nedelja. 4620m with a BUILDING permit for a hal…
Plot of land in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
600 m²
€ 57,000
I24587 Gaj
Plot of land in Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Gornji Stupnik, Croatia
7 800 m²
€ 663,000
I24018 Gaj
Plot of land in Donji Stupnik, Croatia
Plot of land
Donji Stupnik, Croatia
8 500 m²
€ 1,000,000
Lucko Commercial land for commercial purposes (production and / or business) of 8,500 m2, d…
