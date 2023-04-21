Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Ston, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
535 m²
€ 49,000
Building plot, 100 m to the sea, 535 m2, Hodilje, Ston, Pelješac A rare opportunity of build…
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
532 m²
€ 49,000
Building plot, 100 m to the sea, 532 m2, Hodilje, Ston, Pelješac A rare opportunity of build…
Plot of land in Broce, Croatia
Plot of land
Broce, Croatia
733 m²
€ 55,000
Land, 150 m to the sea, 733 m2, Broce, Ston A rare opportunity building land in a quiet unin…
Plot of land in Zaton Doli, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaton Doli, Croatia
1 636 m²
€ 237,000
Building land 400 m to the sea, 1.636 m2, Zaton Doli Opportunity for business investment in …
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
1 067 m²
€ 98,900
2 building plots, 100 m to the sea, 1,067 m2, Hodilje, Ston, Pelješac A rare opportunity of …
