Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Opcina Selca
Lands for sale in Opcina Selca, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a land plot for development, located in an attractive location on the south side…
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
€ 1,400,000
An attractive plot of 2000 m2 for sale, located in a beautiful coastal village. Only 150 met…
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
2 640 m²
€ 1,240,800
Povlja, Brač - building plot of 2640m2 is located in a mixed residential area near the Tičja…
Plot of land
Povlja, Croatia
2 700 m²
€ 1,950,000
Brac, Povlja Beautiful building plot of 2,700 m2 in the first row to the sea. A villa of 30…
Plot of land
Selca, Croatia
349 m²
€ 90,000
Brac, Selca, building land of 349 m2 with a building permit for a luxury 5-star villa with p…
