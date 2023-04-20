Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Primosten, Croatia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
€ 770,000
For sale is a construction site of 7000 m2 in the Prechosten suburb, Vezac village, 2 km fro…
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
€ 320,000
Land for sale 4000 m2 with beautiful panoramic views, located in a quiet location near Primo…
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
€ 720,000
Продается земельный участок 1100 м2, расположенный в привлекательном месте в пригороде Примо…
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
€ 560,000
For sale is a building plot of 1400 m2, located near Primosten, just 70 m from the sea. The …
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
1 300 m²
€ 429,000
Primošten, first row to the sea Building land 1200 m2, first row to the sea, for the constr…
Plot of land in Podgreben, Croatia
Plot of land
Podgreben, Croatia
1 050 m²
€ 110,000
Land with a permit to build a villa with pool, 1.050 m2, Primosten Building land with a fini…
