Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Podstrana

Lands for sale in Opcina Podstrana, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Podstrana, Croatia
Plot of land
Podstrana, Croatia
1 623 m²
€ 1,000,000
Podstrana, Grljevac, we exclusively mediate in the sale of building land of 1623 m2 in an ex…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir