Lands for sale in Opcina Orebic, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Agricultural land with sea view, 15 ha, Orebić, Pelješac A large plot of land with an area o…
Plot of land in Loviste, Croatia
Plot of land
Loviste, Croatia
1 150 m²
€ 172,000
Building plot 1150 m2 with unfinished building, Lovište, Orebić, Pelješac A building plot of…
Plot of land in Postup, Croatia
Plot of land
Postup, Croatia
158 155 m²
€ 950,000
Pelješac, agricultural land with an area of ​​158,515m2 (in the nature of a forest) on a hig…
Plot of land in Kuciste, Croatia
Plot of land
Kuciste, Croatia
10 897 m²
€ 545,000
Pelješac, south side, agricultural land of 10.897m2, in the first row by the sea with direct…
Plot of land in Orebic, Croatia
Plot of land
Orebic, Croatia
1 658 m²
€ 207,500
Building land with sea view, Podgorje, Orebic The land area of 1,658 m2 is located in Podgor…
