Lands for sale in Opcina Okrug, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 900 m²
€ 570,000
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji, building plot approx. 1900 m2. Considering the area, it offers differe…
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
805 m²
€ 177,100
Čiovo, Okrug Gornji - Planikovica Land area: 805m2 Land dimensions: approx. 40x20m Access…
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 249 m²
€ 180,000
Ciovo, Okrug Donji, building plot 1249 m2, regular shape, ideal for building a family villa …
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 467 m²
€ 366,750
Trogir, Ciovo - Okrug Gornji Building land Land area: 1.467 m2 Dimensions approx. 26x55 m…
Plot of land in Okrug Gornji, Croatia
Plot of land
Okrug Gornji, Croatia
1 263 m²
€ 126,300
Trogir, Ciovo - Okrug Donji Building land Land area: 1.263m2 Access: road approx. 3m wide…
