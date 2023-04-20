Croatia
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Realting.com
Croatia
Split-Dalmatia County
Opcina Milna
Lands for sale in Opcina Milna, Croatia
11 properties total found
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
€ 916,000
For sale is a building plot of 5230 m2 located in the village of Milna on the island of Brac…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
€ 880,200
For sale is a construction site located on the western side of the island of Brac, only 60 m…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
€ 330,000
Продается строительный участок, расположенный на холме недалеко от Милны, всего в 200 м от м…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
7 216 m²
Price on request
Brač, Milna, building plot of 7216m2. The land is located on the southwest side of the isla…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
3 547 m²
€ 110,000
Milna, we are selling an olive grove of 3547m2 with a legalized house of 23m2 (kitchen 7m2, …
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
31 824 m²
Price on request
Vis, Milnaagricultural land 31 824m2 for sale, located 300m from the beautiful sandy beach i…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
17 699 m²
Price on request
Brac - Milna. Building land on the island of Brac, for the construction of hotels and touris…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
7 500 m²
€ 75,000
Milna, Brac - along the bypass in Milna on the island of Brac we are selling a plot of 7500m…
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
6 200 m²
€ 62,000
Milna, BracWe are selling agricultural land along the road of 6200m2.www.biliskov.com ID: 6868-1
Plot of land
Milna, Croatia
5 230 m²
€ 915,250
Brac, Milna, building land of 5,230 m2 in the M1 zone for the construction of residential an…
Plot of land
Bobovisca, Croatia
11 000 m²
€ 199,000
Island of Brac, Milna - Bobovišće, land area of 11.000 m2, of which 3.600m2 is constructed. …
