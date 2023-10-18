Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Lumbarda

Lands for sale in Opcina Lumbarda, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Lumbarda, Croatia
Plot of land
Lumbarda, Croatia
€500,000
Plot of land in Lumbarda, Croatia
Plot of land
Lumbarda, Croatia
€374,900
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir