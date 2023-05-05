Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Liznjan

Lands for sale in Opcina Liznjan, Croatia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 230
Plot of land in Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 855,000
Plot of land in Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
€ 425,000
Plot of land in Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
Area 70 000 m²
€ 5,000,000
Plot of land in Sisan, Croatia
Plot of land
Sisan, Croatia
Area 16 000 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Liznjan, Croatia
Plot of land
Liznjan, Croatia
Area 8 418 m²
€ 1,161,684
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir