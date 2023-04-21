Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Lecevica

Lands for sale in Opcina Lecevica, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Radosic, Croatia
Plot of land
Radosic, Croatia
4 593 m²
€ 160,755
Lećevica, Radošić, building plot of 4593m2. The land is located within the scope of the Spa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir