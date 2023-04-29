Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County

Lands for sale in Opcina Lastovo, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
€ 399,000
EXCLUSIVE SALE OF THE AGENCY!!! For sale a unique agricultural plot, with an area of approx.…
Plot of land in Zaklopatica, Croatia
Plot of land
Zaklopatica, Croatia
5 185 m²
€ 250,000
Lastovo, Zaklopatica, building residential land with a total area of 5185m2. Part of the pl…
Plot of land in Lastovo, Croatia
Plot of land
Lastovo, Croatia
400 m²
€ 78,000
Lastovo, Skrivena lukasale of building land on the island of Lastovo, in the village (bay) S…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir