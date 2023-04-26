Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Istria County
  4. Opcina Krsan

Lands for sale in Opcina Krsan, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Potpican, Croatia
Plot of land
Potpican, Croatia
2 911 m²
€ 58,220
Building plot for the construction of several houses, 2.911m2, Čepić, Istria The building pl…
Plot of land in Potpican, Croatia
Plot of land
Potpican, Croatia
7 017 m²
€ 140,340
Building plot for the construction of several houses, 7.017 m2, Čepić, Istria A large buildi…
Plot of land in Potpican, Croatia
Plot of land
Potpican, Croatia
9 928 m²
€ 195,000
Construction investment for several residential houses, 9.928 m2, Čepić, Istria These buildi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir