Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Opcina Konavle

Lands for sale in Opcina Konavle, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in cilipi, Croatia
Plot of land
cilipi, Croatia
Area 4 797 m²
Building land with permission to build 8 Mediterranean villas In the town of Čilipi, not far…
€1,20M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir