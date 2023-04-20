Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Jelsa

Lands for sale in Opcina Jelsa, Croatia

7 properties total found
Plot of land in Humac, Croatia
Plot of land
Humac, Croatia
€ 250,000
Продается участок под застройку с разрешением на строительство роскошной виллы. Согласно зап…
Plot of land in Humac, Croatia
Plot of land
Humac, Croatia
11 748 m²
€ 234,960
Agricultural land near the sea and with a sea view, Jelsa, Prapatna Bay, 11.748 m2 Near Jels…
Plot of land in Svirce, Croatia
Plot of land
Svirce, Croatia
17 698 m²
€ 1,061,880
Hvar, beautiful building land 17,700 m2 first row to the sea, on the southern slopes of Hvar…
Plot of land in Humac, Croatia
Plot of land
Humac, Croatia
2 195 m²
€ 350,000
HVAR, GROMIN DOLAC on the southern slopes of Hvar, east of Zavala building land of 1955m2 in…
Plot of land in Humac, Croatia
Plot of land
Humac, Croatia
5 446 m²
€ 690,000
The island of Hvar - Jelsa, attractive building land first row to the sea in the bay Prapatn…
Plot of land in Jelsa, Croatia
Plot of land
Jelsa, Croatia
850 m²
€ 250,000
Hvar PokrivenikBuilding land of 850 m2 for saleRight next to the beach. Mixed construction z…
Plot of land in Zastrazisce, Croatia
Plot of land
Zastrazisce, Croatia
39 000 m²
€ 136,000
We mediate in the sale of land outside the construction area in Zastražišće, island of Hvar,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir