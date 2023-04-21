Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Gradac

Lands for sale in Opcina Gradac, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Podaca, Croatia
Plot of land
Podaca, Croatia
2 035 m²
€ 162,800
Podaca, building land, residential and commercial purposes consisting of two plots of 924m2 …
Plot of land in Podaca, Croatia
Plot of land
Podaca, Croatia
4 000 m²
€ 1,000,000
Gradac - Podaca, building plot.Beautiful building land for sale by the sea, below the main r…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir