  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Opcina Dugopolje

Lands for sale in Opcina Dugopolje, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Dugopolje, Croatia
Plot of land
Dugopolje, Croatia
4 715 m²
€ 480,000
Dugopolje, land 4715 m2 in zone Podi - Dugopolje; - production and business zone. All the c…
Plot of land in Koprivno, Croatia
Plot of land
Koprivno, Croatia
2 006 m²
€ 180,540
Building land in the economic zone, 2006 m2, Dugopolje Building land of flat terrain with su…
Plot of land in Koprivno, Croatia
Plot of land
Koprivno, Croatia
800 m²
€ 45,000
Building land, Klis, 800 m2 Building land of the regular shape of 800 m2 is located in Konjs…
