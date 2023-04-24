Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Dugi Rat, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Jesenice, Croatia
Plot of land
Jesenice, Croatia
512 m²
€ 105,000
Dugi Rat, Jesenice, building land of 512 m2 for the construction of a family house or facili…
Plot of land in Jesenice, Croatia
Plot of land
Jesenice, Croatia
957 m²
€ 145,000
Jesenice, Sumpetar, building land, M1, 957m2 with open views. An asphalt road leads to the l…
