Lands for sale in Opcina Bol, Croatia

Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
1 180 m²
€ 200,000
Brač, Bol, agricultural land of 1180 m2 about 200 m from the sea and the beach Zlatni Rat. …
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
4 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
  EXCLUSIVELY mediates the sale of building land on Bol, island Brac with a total area of a…
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
1 750 m²
€ 200,000
Brac, Bol Land within the area of economic use - business, utility - service, marked K3, ne…
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
950 m²
€ 475,000
BRAC, Bol, building land (M1 - mostly residential zone. Permitted construction: detached bui…
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
524 m²
€ 262,000
  We EXCLUSIVELY mediate the sale of building land on Bol, Brac island with valid permits a…
