Realting.com
Croatia
Dubrovnik-Neretva County
Opcina Blato
Lands for sale in Opcina Blato, Croatia
6 properties total found
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 452 m²
€ 168,000
2 plots of land, one of which is 1st row to the sea, Gršćica, Korčula On the island of Korču…
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
340 m²
€ 120,000
Building plot 340 m2 with sea view, Tri Porte, Korčula A building plot of 340 m2 is located …
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 079 m²
€ 270,000
Building land by the sea, 2,079 m2, Prigradica, island of Korčula The building land with a t…
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
2 375 m²
€ 285,000
Vela Luka, building land of 2375m2 in the 3rd row from the sea, 80m from the beach. The whol…
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
420 m²
€ 160,000
Building land with sea view, 420 m2, Prigradica A rare plot of land is located in Prigradica…
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 858 m²
€ 99,000
Land with construction and view, 2,852 m2, Prigradica A rare opportunity on a spacious plot …
