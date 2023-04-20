Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Dubrovnik-Neretva County
  4. Opcina Blato

Lands for sale in Opcina Blato, Croatia

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Blato, Croatia
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 452 m²
€ 168,000
2 plots of land, one of which is 1st row to the sea, Gršćica, Korčula On the island of Korču…
Plot of land in Potirna, Croatia
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
340 m²
€ 120,000
Building plot 340 m2 with sea view, Tri Porte, Korčula A building plot of 340 m2 is located …
Plot of land in Blato, Croatia
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 079 m²
€ 270,000
Building land by the sea, 2,079 m2, Prigradica, island of Korčula The building land with a t…
Plot of land in Potirna, Croatia
Plot of land
Potirna, Croatia
2 375 m²
€ 285,000
Vela Luka, building land of 2375m2 in the 3rd row from the sea, 80m from the beach. The whol…
Plot of land in Blato, Croatia
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
420 m²
€ 160,000
Building land with sea view, 420 m2, Prigradica A rare plot of land is located in Prigradica…
Plot of land in Blato, Croatia
Plot of land
Blato, Croatia
2 858 m²
€ 99,000
Land with construction and view, 2,852 m2, Prigradica A rare opportunity on a spacious plot …
