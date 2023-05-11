Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Opcina Bistra, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
Plot of land
Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
Area 1 191 m²
€ 84,000
Plot of land in Donja Bistra, Croatia
Plot of land
Donja Bistra, Croatia
Area 4 219 m²
€ 21,000
Plot of land in Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
Plot of land
Bukovje Bistransko, Croatia
Area 4 589 m²
€ 45,000
Plot of land in Donja Bistra, Croatia
Plot of land
Donja Bistra, Croatia
Area 3 614 m²
€ 18,000
