Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Opatija
  5. Opatija

Lands for sale in Opatija, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Pobri, Croatia
Plot of land
Pobri, Croatia
Price on request
On sale is a building land for business and residential purposes (M2), total area of ​​6524 …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir