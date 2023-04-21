Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
  4. Grad Novi Vinodolski
  5. Novi Vinodolski

Lands for sale in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
856 m²
€ 150,000
Crikvenica-Vinodol Riviera For sale are 2 beautiful, smaller urbanized plots in zone M1 wit…
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
778 m²
€ 150,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
Plot of land in Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
Plot of land
Novi Vinodolski, Croatia
657 m²
€ 130,000
FOR SALE, BUILDING LAND, NOVI VINODOLSKIBuilding land for sale in a great location in Novi V…
