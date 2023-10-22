Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Kutina

Lands for sale in Kutina, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kutina, Croatia
Plot of land
Kutina, Croatia
Area 33 165 m²
SALE, KUTINA, BUILDING LAND 33,165m2 RESIDENTIAL HOUSING PROJECT A residential construction …
€2,35M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir