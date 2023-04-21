Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Komiza
  5. Komiza

Lands for sale in Komiza, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Komiza, Croatia
Plot of land
Komiza, Croatia
7 013 m²
€ 640,000
Vis, Komiža land 7013m2 is located on the gentle slopes of Komiža, in the southwestern part …
Plot of land in Komiza, Croatia
Plot of land
Komiza, Croatia
55 000 m²
Price on request
Vis, Komiža Agricultural land with a total area of 55,000 m2 with old buildings built befor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir