Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Sesvete

Lands for sale in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 491 m²
€ 250,000
I25460 Željeznička
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
1 334 m²
€ 150,000
I25459 Željeznička
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
448 m²
€ 179,000
I25113 Kašinska
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
3 535 m²
€ 130,000
I22543 Zagrebačka cesta
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
831 m²
€ 49,500
I21686 Ivana Šimunovića
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir