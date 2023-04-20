Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Grad Zabok

Lands for sale in Grad Zabok, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Spickovina, Croatia
Plot of land
Spickovina, Croatia
5 507 m²
€ 165,000
I24026 Dubrava Zabočka
Plot of land in Spickovina, Croatia
Plot of land
Spickovina, Croatia
3 540 m²
€ 120,000
I22876 Dubrava Zabočka
Plot of land in Grabrovec, Croatia
Plot of land
Grabrovec, Croatia
2 014 m²
€ 90,000
I22542 Kaštelski put
