Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia
  4. Grad Varazdin

Lands for sale in Grad Varazdin, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Varazdin, Croatia
Area 4 835 m²
I25746 Optujska ulica
€530,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir