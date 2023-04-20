Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Grad Sveta Nedelja, Croatia

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Strmec, Croatia
Plot of land
Strmec, Croatia
10 000 m²
€ 800,000
I25502 Dr. Franje Tuđmana
Plot of land in Novaki, Croatia
Plot of land
Novaki, Croatia
9 028 m²
€ 330,000
I25293 Svetonedeljska
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
4 092 m²
€ 200,000
I24940 Kozjak
Plot of land in Strmec, Croatia
Plot of land
Strmec, Croatia
6 700 m²
€ 370,000
I24895 Farkaševec
Plot of land in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Plot of land
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
7 584 m²
€ 371,600
I22308 Marijina ulica
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
1 540 m²
€ 75,000
I21558 Kozjak
Plot of land in Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
Plot of land
Sveta Nedelja, Croatia
700 m²
€ 64,900
I18414 Mala Rakovica
Plot of land in Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
Plot of land
Svetonedeljski Breg, Croatia
1 144 m²
€ 50,000
I19052 Vinogradska ulica
