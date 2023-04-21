Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Lika-Senj County
  4. Grad Otocac

Lands for sale in Grad Otocac, Croatia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Brlog, Croatia
Plot of land
Brlog, Croatia
10 324 m²
€ 23,500
Plots with a house near Otočac, 10,324 m2, Brlog Agricultural plots with a total area of 10,…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir