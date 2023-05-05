Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Makarska

Lands for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Price on request
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Area 2 500 m²
€ 625,000
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Area 925 m²
€ 231,250
Plot of land in Makarska, Croatia
Plot of land
Makarska, Croatia
Area 859 m²
€ 240,000
