Croatia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Croatia
New houses in Croatia
All new buildings in Croatia
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Croatia
Residential
Apartment in Croatia
House in Croatia
Villa
Cottage
Land in Croatia
Luxury Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Croatia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Croatia
Find an Agent in Croatia
Real estate agencies in Croatia
Agents in Croatia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Croatia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Croatia
Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
Grad Kastav
Lands for sale in Grad Kastav, Croatia
Clear all
2 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kastav, Croatia
1 348 m²
€ 125,000
Building plot with sea view, Kastav, Rijeka The town of Kastav is located in the immediate v…
Plot of land
Jurdani, Croatia
1 560 m²
€ 60,000
Building Land in a hilly forest, 1.560 m2, Obadi (Matulji) Spacious building land is located…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map