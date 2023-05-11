Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Zagreb County
  4. Grad Ivanic Grad

Lands for sale in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 10 736 m²
€ 49,000
Plot of land in Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Ivanic Grad, Croatia
Area 1 689 m²
€ 20,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir