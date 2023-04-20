Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Split-Dalmatia County
  4. Grad Hvar

Lands for sale in Grad Hvar, Croatia

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Zarace, Croatia
Plot of land
Zarace, Croatia
€ 2,020,000
  The island of Hvar is the queen of the Croatian Dalmatian islands. Also known as the sunni…
Plot of land in Zarace, Croatia
Plot of land
Zarace, Croatia
€ 1,490,000
Plot of land in Selca kod Starog Grada, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca kod Starog Grada, Croatia
18 403 m²
€ 552,090
Hvar In a beautiful location 1st row to the sea on the island of Hvar, agricultural land of…
Plot of land in Selca kod Starog Grada, Croatia
Plot of land
Selca kod Starog Grada, Croatia
490 000 m²
Price on request
Hvar, Pakleni otoci, agricultural land, property of 49ha with an old house, vineyard, forest…
