Lands for sale in Crikvenica, Croatia

Plot of land in Dramalj, Croatia
Plot of land
Dramalj, Croatia
Area 914 m²
Building plot in Jadranovo with a beautiful view of the sea and complete privacy In the tour…
€201,080
Plot of land in Dramalj, Croatia
Plot of land
Dramalj, Croatia
Area 741 m²
Building plot in Jadranovo with a beautiful view of the sea and complete privacy In the tour…
€163,020
Plot of land in Selce, Croatia
Plot of land
Selce, Croatia
Area 856 m²
Crikvenica-Vinodol Riviera For sale are 2 beautiful, smaller urbanized plots in zone M1 wit…
€150,000
