Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Bjelovar-Bilogora County

Lands for sale in Bjelovar-Bilogora County, Croatia

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
1 550 m²
€ 341,000
Solin, Sv. Kajo, mixed construction land, 1556 m2, in the M1 zone, the possibility of buildi…
Plot of land in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
2 000 m²
€ 170,000
Trogir - Plano, building land (residential - business) with a building permit for a business…
Plot of land in Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
Plot of land
Opcina Dezanovac, Croatia
5 090 m²
€ 407,200
Trogir - Plano, building land for economic purposes Land area: 5,090 m2 Access to the prop…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir