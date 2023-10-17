Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Croatia

Lands for sale in Croatia

728 properties total found
Plot of land in Silovo Selo, Croatia
Plot of land
Silovo Selo, Croatia
Area 833 m²
Building land, 300 m to the sea, 833 m2, Suđurađ, Šipan Island Just 300 meters from the sea,…
€115,000
Plot of land in Strmec, Croatia
Plot of land
Strmec, Croatia
Area 6 046 m²
I26569 Maršala Tita
€1,06M
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 800 m²
Building plot, 800 m2, Šibenik, Meterize Building land with a total area of ​​800 m2 is loca…
€68,000
Plot of land in Sibenik, Croatia
Plot of land
Sibenik, Croatia
Area 2 262 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13620 Šibenik, Jadrija Building plot of 2,262m2 with sea view. The …
€452,400
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 868 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13623 Brezovica, Building land A building plot of regular shape with…
€179,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
Area 830 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13617 Sixties Land with an area of 830.00 m2, of which approx. 560.0…
€240,000
Plot of land in Slatine, Croatia
Plot of land
Slatine, Croatia
€542,970
Plot of land in Gizdavac, Croatia
Plot of land
Gizdavac, Croatia
Area 10 050 m²
Muć, Gizdavac, land 10.050 m2 in economic zone Prisike 1 - production and business zone, des…
€302,000
Plot of land in Dugopolje, Croatia
Plot of land
Dugopolje, Croatia
Area 1 907 m²
Dugopolje, Podi, land 1907 m2 in the economic zone Podi - production and business zone marke…
€230,000
Plot of land in Porec, Croatia
Plot of land
Porec, Croatia
Area 8 289 m²
€879,000
Plot of land in Porec, Croatia
Plot of land
Porec, Croatia
€340,500
Plot of land in Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Plot of land
Gradska cetvrt Sesvete, Croatia
Area 5 093 m²
I26529 Đure Kuntića NN
€300,000
Plot of land in Kurjak, Croatia
Plot of land
Kurjak, Croatia
Area 200 000 m²
I26543 Kurjak
€2,00M
Plot of land in Vrbovsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Vrbovsko, Croatia
Area 11 500 m²
I26542 Mrzle drage
€34,500
Plot of land in Vela Luka, Croatia
Plot of land
Vela Luka, Croatia
Area 8 846 m²
Agricultural Land, 8,846 sqm, Vela Luka, Island of Korčula Located in the tranquil part of …
€88,460
Plot of land in Bosanci, Croatia
Plot of land
Bosanci, Croatia
Area 1 219 m²
Exclusive villa in nature, 230m² by the Kupa River with a pool and a large garden, 1,219m². …
€110,000
Plot of land in Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Jastrebarsko, Croatia
Area 10 160 m²
I26544 Stara Karlovačka
€355,000
Plot of land in Kozino, Croatia
Plot of land
Kozino, Croatia
€477,000
Plot of land in Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
Zagreb, Croatia
€360,000
Plot of land in Vrboska, Croatia
Plot of land
Vrboska, Croatia
€300,400
Plot of land in Grad Split, Croatia
Plot of land
Grad Split, Croatia
€414,700
Plot of land in Trget, Croatia
Plot of land
Trget, Croatia
€303,000
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
€355,500
Plot of land in Primosten, Croatia
Plot of land
Primosten, Croatia
Area 3 149 m²
€4,65M
Plot of land in Hodilje, Croatia
Plot of land
Hodilje, Croatia
€2,14M
Plot of land in Kastel Novi, Croatia
Plot of land
Kastel Novi, Croatia
€565,420
Plot of land in Kozino, Croatia
Plot of land
Kozino, Croatia
€4,45M
Plot of land in Trget, Croatia
Plot of land
Trget, Croatia
€400,000
Plot of land in Rovinj, Croatia
Plot of land
Rovinj, Croatia
€351,400
Plot of land in Bol, Croatia
Plot of land
Bol, Croatia
€346,000

About Croatia

Officially known as the Republic of Croatia located in southeast Europe. It shares its borders with many countries like Slovenia, Hungary, Serbia, Bosnia, Montenegro, and Herzegovina. As it has been inhabited since the Paleolithic era, it has a rich and diverse history dating back to thousands of years. Being ranked as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, the country attracts millions each year. The country also has a stable economy with universal healthcare, social security, and free education.

Why is Croatia a popular tourist destination?

Having a rich and diverse history spanning thousands of years, Croatia has a number of different tourist attractions that range from historical monuments, religiously significant architectures, ecological points of interest, among them: ancient cathedrals, beaches, lakes, national parks, castles, ruins literally an endless list of things to do during your stay in this beautiful country. The country is becoming an increasingly preferred destination globally when it comes to tourism due to pleasant climates, affordable cost of living, clean beaches, and much more.

Things to consider before buying property

Buying property in Croatia is relatively easy and simple. By choosing a trustworthy real estate agent, you can get access to hundreds of deals within the country. There are a few special rules and restrictions when it comes to acquiring property within the country. However, being a growing economy, investing in real estate in Croatia is bound to be a lucrative decision in the long run. There are a lot of options that you can consider ranging from luxury properties to more affordable options in the heart of the city. Additionally, the process of acquiring property is quite short and streamlined that can help you be the proud owner in very little time.
 

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir