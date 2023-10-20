Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Triadica, Bulgaria

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 3 045 m²
Attractive corner plot for residential building near the Mall Parador on Asen Yordanov Str…
€1,90M
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 6 461 m²
Real estate agency KVADRAT sells plots in Sofia, quarter Triaditza, district 49B, Vasil St…
€1,80M
