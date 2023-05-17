Bulgaria
Realting.com
Bulgaria
Sofia State
Sofia City Province
Lands for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
30 properties total found
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 867 m²
€ 549,999
Square Agency has the pleasure to offer you UPI (SMF) in a Top Place! - 4867sq.m on Brusse…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 892 m²
€ 4,200,000
Quadrat Agency offers for sale a plot of land 2892 sq. M on 7-11km Tsarigradsko shose Blvd…
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
750 m²
€ 42,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
7 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
3 837 m²
€ 100
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
6 799 m²
€ 100
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
2 457 m²
€ 153,000
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
220 000 m²
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 842 m²
€ 4,750,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost quarter, 34, next to Alexander Malinov Blvd. and Ring Road &nb…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 996 m²
€ 4,990,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str Area: 6996 sq. M. / 2 bed…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
465 m²
€ 990,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Oborishte, 533, Vrabcha Str Area: 465 sq. M. Current: YES Wa…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
473 m²
€ 600,000
Plot Sofia, Serdika, 77, Knyaz Boris I str Area: 473 sq. M. Current: YES Water: YES…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 406 m²
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land Sofia, Vazrazhdane, 162, Blvd. Ivan Ivanov Blvd. Area: 2406sq.m. m / R…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 890 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land Sofia, Iskar, 502a, Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd. Area: 6890sq.m. m. …
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
2 227 m²
€ 2,350,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, 8B, next to Petar Protich Str. Area: 2227 sq…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 769 m²
€ 3,300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str Area: 4769 sq. M. / U…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 461 m²
€ 1,800,000
Real estate agency KVADRAT sells plots in Sofia, quarter Triaditza, district 49B, Vasil St…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
11 929 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Studentski grad, Krikor Azaryan Str Area: 5956 sq. M. / T…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 967 m²
€ 1,700,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
6 982 m²
€ 1,790,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
3 045 m²
€ 1,900,000
Attractive corner plot for residential building near the Mall Parador on Asen Yordanov Str…
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
644 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
322 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
368 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
376 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 372 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
4 687 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 761 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
1 200 m²
€ 110,000
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 337 m²
€ 120,000
