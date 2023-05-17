Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria

30 properties total found
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 4 867 m²
€ 549,999
Square Agency has the pleasure to offer you UPI (SMF) in a Top Place! - 4867sq.m on Brusse…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 2 892 m²
€ 4,200,000
Quadrat Agency offers for sale a plot of land 2892 sq. M on 7-11km Tsarigradsko shose Blvd…
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 750 m²
€ 42,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 7 000 m²
€ 1,530,000
Plot of land in Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Area 3 837 m²
€ 100
Plot of land in Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Dolni Pasarel, Bulgaria
Area 6 799 m²
€ 100
Plot of land in German, Bulgaria
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
Area 2 457 m²
€ 153,000
Plot of land in Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Pancharevo, Bulgaria
Area 220 000 m²
€ 1,300,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 842 m²
€ 4,750,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost quarter, 34, next to Alexander Malinov Blvd. and Ring Road &nb…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 996 m²
€ 4,990,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 6996 sq. M. / 2 bed…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 465 m²
€ 990,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Oborishte, 533, Vrabcha Str   Area: 465 sq. M. Current: YES Wa…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 473 m²
€ 600,000
Plot Sofia, Serdika, 77, Knyaz Boris I str   Area: 473 sq. M. Current: YES Water: YES…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 2 406 m²
€ 2,100,000
Plot of land Sofia, Vazrazhdane, 162, Blvd. Ivan Ivanov Blvd.   Area: 2406sq.m. m / R…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 890 m²
€ 3,000,000
Plot of land Sofia, Iskar, 502a, Prof. Tsvetan Lazarov Blvd.   Area: 6890sq.m. m. …
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 2 227 m²
€ 2,350,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, 8B, next to Petar Protich Str.   Area: 2227 sq…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 4 769 m²
€ 3,300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Mladost, m.Karo, to Petar Protich Str   Area: 4769 sq. M. / U…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 461 m²
€ 1,800,000
Real estate agency KVADRAT sells plots in Sofia, quarter Triaditza, district 49B, Vasil St…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 11 929 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land Sofia, Studentski grad,  Krikor Azaryan Str   Area: 5956 sq. M. / T…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 4 967 m²
€ 1,700,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 6 982 m²
€ 1,790,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 3 045 m²
€ 1,900,000
Attractive corner plot for residential building near the Mall Parador on Asen Yordanov Str…
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 644 m²
€ 40,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 322 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 368 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 376 m²
€ 20,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 372 m²
€ 100,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 4 687 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 761 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land in German, Bulgaria
Plot of land
German, Bulgaria
Area 1 200 m²
€ 110,000
Plot of land in Sofia, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 1 337 m²
€ 120,000
