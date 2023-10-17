Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Slatina

Lands for sale in Slatina, Bulgaria

1 property total found
Plot of land in Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Plot of land
Sofia City Province, Bulgaria
Area 4 867 m²
Square Agency has the pleasure to offer you UPI (SMF) in a Top Place! - 4867sq.m on Brusse…
€549,999
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir