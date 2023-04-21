Brazil
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Brazil
New houses in Brazil
All new buildings in Brazil
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Brazil
Residential
Apartment in Brazil
House in Brazil
Land in Brazil
Luxury Properties in Brazil
Find an Agent in Brazil
Real estate agencies in Brazil
Agents in Brazil
Commercial
All commercial properties in Brazil
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Brazil
Find an Agent in Brazil
Real estate agencies in Brazil
Agents in Brazil
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Brazil
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Brazil
Northeast Region
Lands for sale in Northeast Region, Brazil
Clear all
1 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Northeast Region, Brazil
€ 50,000
Villa PLOT is available for sale in The Coral - Brazil direct from the owner. S…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map