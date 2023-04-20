Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Zhdanovichy

Lands for sale in Zhdanovichy, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
36 m²
€ 118,610
Land for sale in ag. Zhdanovichi! Address: ah. Zhdanovichi, st. Star ⁇ 知 About your futur…
Plot of land in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
27 m²
€ 173,487
Cozy place to build your house. Sale of a plot for the construction of a house. d, Zhdanovic…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir