Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Zhabinka

Lands for sale in Zhabinka, Belarus

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Lot 7416. Call for more details. If you want to build in Zhabinka or you need a large area f…
€22,611
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Garden plot in Zhabinkovsky district. Communications: Electricity - Centralized ( on ). Plot…
€3,311
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Plot with house under demolition. g. Toad. 1st floor. Total SNB - 54.1 sq.m, total. - 54.1 s…
€4,730
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 41 m²
House for demolition in.To the toad. 1974.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 40.9 square meters.m, to…
€14,853
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Sale of a plot with a building for demolition in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s…
€4,446
Plot of land in Zhabinka, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhabinka, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Sale of a plot with a building for demolition in the Zhabinkovsky district, Zhabinkovsky s/s…
€16,745
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir