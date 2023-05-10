Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Zdanovicki sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 36 m²
€ 118,471
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,944
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 130 m²
Price on request
Plot of land in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Plot of land
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Area 27 m²
€ 173,284
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 149 m²
€ 173,284
Plot of land in Tarasava, Belarus
Plot of land
Tarasava, Belarus
€ 31,921
Plot of land in Tarasava, Belarus
Plot of land
Tarasava, Belarus
€ 31,921
Plot of land in Ratomka, Belarus
Plot of land
Ratomka, Belarus
Area 95 m²
€ 65,665
Plot of land in Tarasava, Belarus
Plot of land
Tarasava, Belarus
€ 72,962
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€ 228,005
Plot of land in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 41,953
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir