Lands for sale in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zabinkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,917
Lot 7065. Call for more details. For sale a summer plot in the direction of g. Zhabinka ( ci…
Plot of land in Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
Plot of land
Vialikija Jakaucycy, Belarus
€ 2,100
Lot 5149. A summer plot of 9.96 acres is located near the village of Bagna (about 30 km from…
