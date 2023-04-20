Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
Lands for sale in Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
29 properties total found
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
For sale plot in ST « Digrash ». 25 km from MKAD, Smolevichi district, Ozeritsko-Slobodskaya…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,262
The prestigious land is for sale 10 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST « Strele…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,213
A wonderful land plot for sale near the station « Domashany » in the garden partnership "Ros…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,718
Land for sale 11.41 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST « Lavina-2014 » ( d. Gon…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 8,674
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,761
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 m²
€ 14,609
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 m²
€ 12,783
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
The prestigious land plot of 10.80 acres is for sale in a concept-closed cottage village in …
Plot of land
Mikalajevicy, Belarus
€ 9,040
For sale an excellent plot of 25 acres with a demolished house with all the communications i…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 m²
€ 15,066
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 16,436
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 18,170
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,545
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 6,574
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
Land for sale 10.51 hectares in a concept-closed holiday village in ST & laquo; Lavina 2014 …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,609
Land for sale 10.51 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST & laquo; Lavina 2014 & r…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Price on request
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.16 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST & …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 22,827
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 17,349
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.01 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST & …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.07 acres in a concept-coated cottage village in ST & …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 24,653
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.07 acres in a concept-coated cottage village in ST & …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
For sale a prestigious land plot of 10.53 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST & …
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 18,170
Land for sale in ST & laquo; Lavina 2014 & raquo; near d. Ranch of the Smolevichi district 1…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
Land for sale 12 acres in a concept-closed cottage village in ST & laquo; Lavina 2014 & raqu…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 20,088
For sale a prestigious land plot of 12 acres in a concept-coated cottage village in ST & laq…
Plot of land
Zabalocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 5,752
For sale an excellent land plot with a garden house in ST & quot; Ramonak & quot;. The partn…
