  2. Land
  3. Belarus
  4. Vysokaye

Lands for sale in Vysokaye, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Vysokaye, Belarus
Plot of land
Vysokaye, Belarus
Area 147 m²
Incomplete canned capital structure at the foundation stage in Kamenets district. 2022 p. 1 …
€9,664
Plot of land in Vysokaye, Belarus
Plot of land
Vysokaye, Belarus
Land with house under demolition. Kamenets district. Building beam / slate. 1st floor. Total…
€3,600
