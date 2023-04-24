Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Vitebsk District

Lands for sale in Vitebsk District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Zaronauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 1,365
Land for sale in the summer cottage cooperative Rodnik-Zaronovo". The plot area of 12.21 acr…
Plot of land in Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Noukinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 7,278
