Lands for sale in Vileyka District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Naracanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
129 m²
€ 9,109
Plot of land in Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Kryvasielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 22,773
Land for sale with an incomplete canned capital structure in a picturesque place, etc. Pigle…
Plot of land in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
77 m²
€ 13,664
Plot of land in Viazyn, Belarus
Plot of land
Viazyn, Belarus
70 m²
€ 9,109
Plot of land in Viazyn, Belarus
Plot of land
Viazyn, Belarus
€ 8,107
For sale an excellent plot in ag. Clinging. Minsk region., Vileysky district, 67 km from MKA…
