Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Barysaw District
  5. Viesialouski sielski Saviet

Lands for sale in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Plot of land
Viesialouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 3,652
Plot of 0.1419 hectares in a quiet, picturesque, historically remarkable place. In 1812, in …
Plot of land in Viesialova, Belarus
Plot of land
Viesialova, Belarus
€ 9,040
Land for the construction and maintenance of a residential building. There is a foundation o…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir